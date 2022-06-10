Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Raised by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 2.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.80 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

