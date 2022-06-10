Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

MCW traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 2,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.