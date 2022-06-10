Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 64.39 ($0.81) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($0.99). The firm has a market cap of £921.65 million and a PE ratio of 18.19.
