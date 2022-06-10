Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to post $272.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the lowest is $241.68 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $360.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 497,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

