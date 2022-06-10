MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $425.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $290.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

