MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $19.79 on Friday, reaching $270.59. 57,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $427.94.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MongoDB by 195.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.