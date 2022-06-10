Morgan Stanley Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $100.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAH. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $86.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,899,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.