Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 8.1%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 4,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 640,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $16,949,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 102.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $11,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morphic by 23.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

