Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.25. The stock had a trading volume of 508,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $199.24 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.32 and its 200 day moving average is $234.17.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 518.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.