Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Shares Up 2.2%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Mount Logan Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

