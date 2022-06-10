MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($263.44) to €255.00 ($274.19) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $132.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

