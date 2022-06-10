Nathan S. Tyrrell Sells 10,707 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

