National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in May

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the May 15th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NABZY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 107,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,549. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

