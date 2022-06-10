nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $2,182,800.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NCNO opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.91.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of nCino by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
