nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $2,182,800.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCNO opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.91.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of nCino by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

