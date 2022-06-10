Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Neovasc stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.48.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.25. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 1,192.20%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

