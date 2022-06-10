Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $54.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($80.65) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NTOIY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.66. 20,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $33.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

