Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $114.20

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.20 and last traded at $114.31, with a volume of 311162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

