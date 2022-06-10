Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 1,633.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NMXS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (Get Rating)
