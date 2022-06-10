Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 11,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Net Medical Xpress Solutions (NMXS)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.