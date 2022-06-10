Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 11,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Net Medical Xpress Solutions alerts:

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.