Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.4% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.68. 235,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

