New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $102.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.