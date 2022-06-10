New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYCB traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 5,214,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,775. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after acquiring an additional 243,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,378 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

