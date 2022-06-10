Newfoundland Capital Management Acquires 1,378,048 Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378,048 shares during the quarter. Vasta Platform makes up approximately 5.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 932,073 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $4.84 on Friday. Vasta Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.44 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

