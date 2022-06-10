Newfoundland Capital Management Sells 180,300 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Newfoundland Capital Management cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,300 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,686,000 after acquiring an additional 318,835 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $174,757,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.