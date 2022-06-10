News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.37

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 138011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in News by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,317,000 after buying an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,752,000 after purchasing an additional 874,243 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

