Newton Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Newton has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $15,358.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

