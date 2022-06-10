Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $10.80 price target on the stock.

Nexi stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Nexi has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

