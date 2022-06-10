Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Up 17,050.0% in May

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 17,050.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXFNF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.80) to GBX 1,600 ($20.05) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt raised Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXFNF remained flat at $$15.80 on Friday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

