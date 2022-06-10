NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $114,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

