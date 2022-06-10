NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

NEE stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. 80,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

