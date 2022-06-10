NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

A number of research firms have commented on NXGN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 297,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,968. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 582.86 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,426 shares of company stock worth $1,684,005. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

