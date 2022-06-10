NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $203.14. 145,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com raised NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

