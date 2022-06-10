Nihon Unisys (OTC:NTULF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nihon Unisys (OTC:NTULF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Get Nihon Unisys alerts:

About Nihon Unisys (Get Rating)

Engages in the business of information and communications technology services

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.