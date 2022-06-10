Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.93

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 3868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

