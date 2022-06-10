Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA reiterated a sell rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.23.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. Nintendo has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nintendo stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

