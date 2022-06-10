nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. nLIGHT posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

LASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 393,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.