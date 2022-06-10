nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. nLIGHT posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nLIGHT.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LASR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 393,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $36.95.
About nLIGHT (Get Rating)
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nLIGHT (LASR)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.