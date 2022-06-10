Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

