Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,360 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 513,002 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 336,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 104,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

