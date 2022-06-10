NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$15.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 476,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

