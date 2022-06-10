NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 45,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,579,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 68.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSE:NG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

