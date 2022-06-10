Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 5.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NVS stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

