Nucor Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Nucor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 10.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

