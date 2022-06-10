NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.10 on Friday, hitting $171.38. 660,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.