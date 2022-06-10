NXM Price Hits $57.52 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $57.52 or 0.00191881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $374.73 million and $79,653.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,788,903 coins and its circulating supply is 6,514,598 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

