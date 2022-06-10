O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of exceed $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.55.

NYSE OI traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $16.95. 20,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after acquiring an additional 927,124 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 436,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 309,811 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

