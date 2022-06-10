Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,202,313 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

