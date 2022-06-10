Offshift Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $150,047.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,500 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

