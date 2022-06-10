Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Position Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

OSBC opened at $14.90 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $662.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

