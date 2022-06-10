Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

