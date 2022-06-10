OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) PT Raised to €59.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($52.15) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OMVKY opened at $58.48 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

